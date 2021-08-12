Left Menu

California wildfire wreaks more destruction as temperatures rise

An enormous wildfire raging across Northern California for nearly a month has burned down another 550 homes, fire officials said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most destructive in state history. The Dixie Fire, which broke out on July 14 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 160 miles (260 km) northeast of Sacramento, is the second largest in state history.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 08:32 IST
California wildfire wreaks more destruction as temperatures rise

An enormous wildfire raging across Northern California for nearly a month has burned down another 550 homes, fire officials said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most destructive in state history.

The Dixie Fire, which broke out on July 14 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 160 miles (260 km) northeast of Sacramento, is the second largest in state history. Crews had contained only 30 percent of the blaze as of Wednesday evening. Temperatures were expected to cross over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) in coming days as a high pressure weather system, described by forecasters as a "heat dome" bakes the Pacific Northwest.

"High pressure continues to build over the incident and will be the dominant feature with predicted thunderstorms moving in this week," the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection said in an incident update. The thunderstorms can rake the landscape with so-called dry lightning, igniting more flames across Northern California in forests and brush left brown and parched from years of drought.

The Dixie Fire has scorched more than 500,000 acres, making it by far the largest and most destructive of 11 wildfires burning across California, fought by nearly 10,000 personnel. Two firefighters and a civilian have been injured. The blaze has now destroyed more than 1,000 single-family homes, along with hundreds of other structures. Flames roared through the historic mining town of Greenville last week, leaving its main street in smoldering ruins.

California, which typically experiences peak fire season later in the year, is on pace to suffer more burnt acres this year than last, the worst fire season on record. The state's five largest wildfires in history have all occurred in the last three years, burning more than 2.5 million acres and destroying 3,700 structures.

The Dixie Fire is second in size only to last year's August Complex, which was comprised of several smaller fires that merged together to make one massive conflagration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021