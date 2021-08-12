Maha: Fire at furniture godown in Thane; 5 rescued

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ulhasnagar town here in Maharashtra on Thursday, but there was no casualty, a civic official said. Five people trapped in the premises were safely rescued, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. The blaze erupted around 1.40 am at the godown located in a furniture market in Ulhasnagar camp No. 3, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 3 am, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The blaze, which broke out due to a short-circuit, damaged the second and third floors of the godown building, the official said quoting local fire brigade sources.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)