Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper
A homemade robot designed by Indonesian villagers and scientists for fun has found a new use during the pandemic - bringing food, and hopefully a smile, to self-isolating residents who have contracted COVID-19. An eclectic assembly of household items like pots, pans, and an old television monitor, it is now named the "Delta robot" in a nod to the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus that has ripped through Indonesia.
Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule
Boeing Co said on Monday it was assessing multiple dates this month for the launch of its CST-100 Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station. The company last week postponed the capsule's much-awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks.
