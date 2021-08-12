If you are transitioning into a more eco-conscious and sustainable lifestyle, investing in a solar power system for your household will be the perfect next step for you. They make for an easy to access and reliable method of energy saving in households.

So, if you are planning to switch to solar systems, and don't know where to start looking for it – your search ends here. Before we dive into solar panel prices and models, let's first understand what is a solar system. In simple terms, a solar system consists of solar panels that help generate electricity with the help of sunlight. Solar systems are highly beneficial for the environment as they eliminate the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity completely.

Advertisement

You will find several kinds of solar panels available in the market, with varying solar panel prices, types, brands and sizes. Finding the correct solar panel model for you depends on the specifications you require like space, size, type of cells, etc.

Here is a detailed comparison of solar panel prices and models that will help you choose the one that fits your home.

Solar Panel 330W / 24V Poly

Image Source: Luminous

The 330 Watt/ 24 Volts solar panel from Luminous is a higher capacity polycrystalline panel that is available in the market. This is a Polycrystalline Cells type solar panel. It is the best in class conversion efficiency in comparison to other brands and models. These panels contain an anti-reflective coating and back surface for better light absorption.

The brand also offers EVA encapsulation to keep the solar cells stringed together firmly on tempered glass panels. The use of high quality and durable glass and solar cells surfaces coating allows the device to be used in extreme weather conditions and low visibility situations as well. The solar panel price is slightly on the higher side but makes up for the cost in delivering performance.

Specifications:

Solar panel price- ₹12,876.00

Capacity- 330 W, 24V

Voltage at Max Power- 38.03V

Open Circuit Voltage- 45.53V

Current at Max Power- 8.68A

Short Circuit Current- 9.22A

Performance warranty period- 25 years

2. Solar Panel 395W / 24V Mono PERC

Image Source: Luminous

The 395 watt and 24 Volt Mono PERC solar panel from Luminous is another high capacity model. It is a Mono PERC Cells type solar panel, which is BIS certified by IS/IEC standards. The solar panel has a lightweight metal frame that is strong and durable in nature. It is designed for various weather conditions like high-speed winds and high loads of snowfall.

This monocrystalline solar panel offers the best class efficiency with the help of its advanced innovative cell technology – PID (Potential-Induced Degradation) resistance technology that enables protection against substantial power loss caused by stray currents generated by particular climatic conditions. In addition, this solar panel delivers exceptional low-light performance in cloudy, evening, and morning conditions.

Specifications:

Solar panel price- ₹14,628.00

Capacity- 395W, 24V

Voltage at Max Power- 39.40V

Open Circuit Voltage- 47.28V

Current at Max Power- 10.03A

Short Circuit Current- 10.57A

Performance warranty period- 25 years

Solar Panel 40W / 12V Poly

Image Source: Luminous

This model has a capacity of 40 Watts and 12 Volts. This solar panel has a slightly lower size and capacity. The solar panel price is also extremely pocket friendly and reasonable. It is a Polycrystalline cell type solar panel that is equipped with excellent low light and less visibility performance features.

This panel also has PID resistance technology (potentially induced depredation) which helps divert some unknown and non-useful currents which might occur due to different weather conditions.

Specifications:

Solar panel price- ₹2,420.00

Capacity- 40 W, 12V

Voltage at Max Power- 18V

Open Circuit Voltage- 22V

Current at Max Power- 2.23AA 2.23A

2.23A Short Circuit Current- 2.42A

Performance warranty period- 25 years

Buying a solar panel for your home is a great investment. It gives long term returns like savings maximization and is beneficial for the environment. The decision of switching to solar power gives you complete energy independence as well. So, if you are willing to take a chance to transform your life with renewable energy, this is the correct step for you.

When searching options for the best solar power systems, you can explore reputable brands like Luminous. They are a renowned brand providing solar power systems and have an extensive range of solar panels for you to choose from. You can explore their website or get in touch with them to better understand your requirements and make an informed decision.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)