Didi says rumours about management changes are not true
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:52 IST
China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.
Didi's statement came after the South China Morning Post reported that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.
