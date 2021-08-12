MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr reward
Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MPs Hoshangabad district.After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured Indias place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him.The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics.
- Country:
- India
Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday. The CM presented a cheque of Rs one crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal.
Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Sagar planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here. Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MP's Hoshangabad district.
After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him.
The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ayushmann Khurrana elated to shoot for 'Doctor G' in Bhopal
MP: 7 cops suspended in Bhopal after audio clip of their conversation with bookies surfaces
Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay
MP: CISF personnel seize 15 bullets from passenger at Bhopal airport
Flight connecting Rewa to Bhopal and Indore will start soon: Chouhan