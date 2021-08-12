Infra works of Rs 10,757 crore completed in Noida since 2017: officials

Infrastructure projects worth Rs 10,757 crore have been completed in Noida since 2017, with the Aqua Line metro, a COVID-19 hospital, and a parking space for over 12,500 cars key among them, according to officials.

According to the Noida Authority, the costliest among the projects has been the construction of the Aqua Line metro rail between Noida and Greater Noida which was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore.

There have been 28 important infrastructure projects, totaling worth Rs 3,062 crore that has been inaugurated since April 2017 while work on several minor projects worth Rs 2,192 crore has been completed till July 2021, it said.

"In all, work has been completed on infrastructure projects worth Rs 10,757 crore in Noida from April 2017 till July 2021," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Maheshwari, a senior IAS officer, had apprised Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana of the development works in Noida during an official meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Detailing the key projects completed here during the Yogi Adityanath-led government's tenure, Authority's Chief General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said the 4.80-km-long six-lane flyover on the Master Plan 2 road was built for Rs 480 crore.

The elevated road connects DND and Sector 71, making the whole rise signal-free for commuters, he said.

Another Rs 1,074 crore was spent in building six multi-level parking spaces that have a total capacity of 12,653 vehicles. The largest of these parks has come up in Sector 38A with space for 7,000 cars and it was built for Rs 580 crore, while another for 3,000 cars came up at Rs 243 crore in Sector 18, Tyagi said.

Other parking is in Sector 5, Sector 1, Sector 3, and Sector 16A, he added.

A 240-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients also came up in Sector 39. The 12-story facility has a parking space for 600 cars while a separate housing facility with 72 flats was made for the accommodation of hospital officials, the official said.

The Authority also listed the ShilpHaat in Sector 33A, the indoor stadium with a 4,000 audience capacity, and a shooting range in Sector 21A among projects completed during the period.

Underpasses have come up at the Sector 60, 61, 66, 71 crossroads (Uflex crossing), on MP 3 road between Sector 94 and 95 and at the crossroad of Sector 24, 25A, 32, and 33A (NTPC crossing), the CGM said.

These underpasses – all less than one km long – have been built for Rs 161 crore, he added.

The Noida Authority also spent Rs 474 crore to complete setting up three major power substations including in Sector 148 and Sector 38A. The 1,000 MVA capacity substation alone cost Rs 366 crore, he said.

These projects apart, the Authority said it spent around Rs 100 crore in developing green belts and parks like the medicine and biodiversity parks in Sector 91 and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150.

A command and control center (CCC) was built in an area of 3,236 sq meters in Sector 94 at a cost of Rs 22 crore, while a Traffic Park has constructed in Sector 108 at a cost of Rs 34 crore, according to Tyagi.

"A sum of Rs 2,192 crore were spent on completion of works like construction of roads, drainage, water pipelines, sewage system, and electrification. A total of 2,107 such works have been done during the period," he said.

He added that in the last four years, 1,02,519 LED lights have been installed in Noida – 83,554 in urban areas and 18,965 in rural areas.

