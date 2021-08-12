Left Menu

Japan asks hundreds of thousands to evacuate amid torrential Kyushu rains

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan have been asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain, authorities said on Thursday. Authorities issued the most serious level 5 evacuation order in some parts of central Kyushu, warning residents to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:38 IST
Japan asks hundreds of thousands to evacuate amid torrential Kyushu rains
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan have been asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain, authorities said on Thursday. The warnings issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency came as a rain front moved west over the island.

The video aired by public broadcaster NHK showed streets inundated with water in some areas and rivers close to overflowing as more than an average August of rainfall fell in just 48 hours. Authorities issued the most serious level 5 evacuation order in some parts of central Kyushu, warning residents to take immediate action to protect themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021