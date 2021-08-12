Left Menu

Poor to be enrolled through mobile unit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:41 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday flagged off a mobile unit here to enroll poor people at their doorsteps, under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharath Yojana scheme in the Union Territory.

A release from Secretary to Health T Arun said the mobile unit would visit all the areas to ensure that people living below the poverty line were enrolled under the scheme. PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga and officials of the Health Department were also present.

