Left Menu

Niti Aayog releases handbook for EV charging infra implementation

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing EV charging networks. The handbook was prepared with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Department of Heavy Industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:42 IST
Niti Aayog releases handbook for EV charging infra implementation
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog on Thursday released a handbook to help state governments and local bodies in framing policies for setting up charging networks for electric vehicles.

According to an official statement, the objective is to enhance charging infrastructure and facilitate a rapid transition to electric mobility in the country. 'The Handbook for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Implementation' has been jointly developed by Niti Aayog, Ministry of Power (MoP), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

The handbook provides a systematic and a holistic approach for adoptions by implementing authorities and other stakeholders involved in planning, authorization, and execution of EV charging infrastructure, the statement said.

It presents an overview of the technological and regulatory frameworks and governance structures needed to facilitate EV charging.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the EV ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly and there are several players entering the charging infrastructure market.

This handbook provides holistic governance for public and private stakeholders to work together in establishing robust and accessible EV charging networks, Kant added. Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing EV charging networks.

The handbook was prepared with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Department of Heavy Industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021