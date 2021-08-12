Fire breaks out at showroom in southeast Delhi

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of fire is not known yet, he said.

