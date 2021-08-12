Odd News Roundup: Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced; Hungarians grab their partners in the nation's wife-carrying contest and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning softball team will have her medal replaced with a fresh one after the mayor of her hometown chomped down on the original, Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Thursday, following an outcry on social media. At an event held last week to celebrate Miu Goto's achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Takashi Kawamura, mayor of central Japan's city of Nagoya, pulled down his mask and put her gold medal between his teeth.

Hungarians grab their partners in the nation's wife-carrying contest

Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

After an evening walk under overcast skies with rains not far away, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India are treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins is laid out for the Asian elephants at a sanctuary near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura.

