Left Menu

Two dead in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:42 IST
Two dead in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died and five people were injured when a house collapsed in Almora district, while a man drowned in the Shakti canal here amid incessant rainfall in various parts of Uttarakhand.

The building collapsed following heavy rains in Golna Sutoli village of Almora district on Wednesday night, police officials said. The injured were taken to a hospital and discharged after first-aid, they said.

The 18-year-old man, Amjad, who was swept away by the swollen Shakti canal in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, was a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

His body was recovered from the canal on Thursday by SDRF personnel.

The continuous rainfall has triggered landslides at a number of places, blocking traffic movement, officials said.

Three highways and around 100 motor roads in various parts of the state are blocked by landslide debris, the state disaster management centre here said.

Efforts are underway to reopen the blocked roads, including the Ramnagar-Talli Sethi- Betalghat highway and the Lambgaon-Ghansali-Tilwada highway in Uttarkashi district and two border roads in Pithoragarh district, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021