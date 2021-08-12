Left Menu

Mild earthquake hits eastern Nepal, no damage reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit eastern Nepal on Thursday, officials said.However, there was no report of any damage or casualty due to the tremor, the National Seismological Research Centre said.The 4.3 magnitude quake with epicentre in Pokhari of Udayapur district in eastern Nepal was recorded at 945 am, it said.It was not yet clear whether this was the aftershock of the 2015 earthquake that hit Gorkha district or a fresh one, officials said.The April 2015 Nepal earthquake, also known as the Gorkha earthquake, had killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 22,000.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:32 IST
Mild earthquake hits eastern Nepal, no damage reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A mild earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit eastern Nepal on Thursday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any damage or casualty due to the tremor, the National Seismological Research Centre said.

The 4.3 magnitude quake with epicentre in Pokhari of Udayapur district in eastern Nepal was recorded at 9:45 am, it said.

It was not yet clear whether this was the aftershock of the 2015 earthquake that hit Gorkha district or a fresh one, officials said.

The April 2015 Nepal earthquake, also known as the Gorkha earthquake, had killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 22,000. The epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude tremor was east of Gorkha district at Barpak. The quake had triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people and making April 25, 2015 the deadliest day on the mountain in history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021