People's beliefs, culture & tradition have led to growth in elephant population in Assam: Minister

People's beliefs, culture and tradition in Assam have led to the growth in elephant population in spite of sporadic conflicts occurring in certain pockets, Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya said on Thursday. People generally have a positive attitude towards elephant that has complemented the slew of initiatives taken by the state forest department in conserving this majestic and magnificent species, the minister said while extending his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of World Elephant Day. ''We are duty bound to enhance our efforts and find innovative means to conserve this species without jeopardising the aspirational needs of the state'', he said. Technological interventions for surveillance, monitoring, mitigating conflict besides estimation need to be institutionalised in order to increase operational effectiveness, the minister added.

He called upon all to take forward the ''legacy of fruitful relationships with the gentle giants and continue to march ahead towards a balanced biodiversity for the overall well-being of nature''. Assam is one of the strongholds of the Asian elephant with a population of 5,719, according to the last census conducted in 2017, and is second in the country with Karnataka having 6,049 elephants.

The state, however, has witnessed an increase in human-elephant conflict with 109 incidents reported so far during the year with 48 people and 47 elephants losing their lives during the period.

The state government has initiated both short and long term measures to mitigate the conflict, the minister said.

The short term measures include driving away the elephants, early warning systems, use of trained elephants and removal of problem animals among others.

The long term measures include raising of fodder plantations, making habitat encroachment free, formation of anti-depredation squads and rapid response teams, physical barriers like trenches, fences, bio-fences and a combination of these, habitat interventions as per carrying capacity of flagship species and adopting smart green infrastructure in connecting habitats. Elephant Day is an international event to create awareness regarding the species conservation and also focuses on issues of enforcement policies to prevent ivory trade, conserving elephant habitats and better protection and management for wild and captive elephants.

