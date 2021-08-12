Left Menu

China issues yellow alert for heavy rainstorms

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • China

China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country and called for precautionary measures.

From 2 pm Thursday to 2 pm Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

