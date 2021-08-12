Birla Carbon targets to be net zero on carbon emission by 2050

Birla Carbon, an Aditya Birla Group company, on Thursday announced its intent to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 as part of its efforts to drive sustainability.

A statement from the company said it is the first entity from the carbon black industry to announce such an intent.

Carbon black industry is among the major polluters.

The announcement aligns with 'The Paris Agreement', signed as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance, the statement said, adding that it is also in sync with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Tire Industry Project SDG Roadmap.

The company said it will be partnering with group entities to develop decarbonisation initiatives through the Aditya Birla Science and Technology Center.

''Climate change is the biggest challenge we face today as a human race, and the burden of it will be carried by our future generations, unless we choose differently. By setting its aspiration to be Net-Zero by 2050, Birla Carbon is making its choice with the rest of the industries that have chosen to step up to the challenge,'' group director for carbon black Santrupt B Misra said.

The company will be focusing on 'the 4Rs' of Research, Reduce, Replace and Repurpose in order to achieve the goal, the statement said.

