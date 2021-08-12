Left Menu

New hurricane forms well off Mexico's Pacific coast

It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph 13 kph.The storm was expected to strengthen in the coming days while staying well to sea. But it was expected to generate dangerous surf along parts of the Mexican coast.Meanwhile, to the northwest, Tropical Storm Kevin faded into a remnant low.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:26 IST
New hurricane forms well off Mexico's Pacific coast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The fourth hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed Thursday far off the coast of Mexico, but it wasn't expected to directly threaten land.

Hurricane Linda had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning while centered about 365 miles (590 kilometers) southwest of Mexico's Manzanillo port, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm was expected to strengthen in the coming days while staying well to sea. But it was expected to generate dangerous surf along parts of the Mexican coast.

Meanwhile, to the northwest, Tropical Storm Kevin faded into a remnant low. It had grown into the 11th named storm of the season on August 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021