Guj: Six workers trapped inside chimney of cement factory

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six workers were trapped inside the chimney of a cement factory in Gujarat's Porbandar district on Thursday evening and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in, an official statement said.

The incident took place at the Ranavav-based plant of Saurashtra Cement Limited which markets its product under the brand name ''HATHI''.

While the rescue operation was on, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to district collector A M Sharma and ordered deployment of two companies of the NDRF to help with the operation, the statement added.

''A metal scaffolding structure was erected inside the chimney to apply a coat of paint. The structure suddenly collapsed when workers were nearly 40 feet above the ground. Six workers are currently trapped inside the chimney under the metal debris of the scaffolding,'' said collector Sharma.

Camera-mounted drones were sent inside the chimney to locate the workers and establish contact with them, he said.

