Scoreboard at Stumps: India vs England, Day 1, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 00:05 IST
Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Anderson 83 KL Rahul batting 127 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 9 Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42 Ajinkya Rahane batting 1 Extras: (B-8 LB-5 NB-1) 14 Total: (For 3 wickets in 90 overs) 276 Fall of Wickets: 1/126 2/150 Bowling: James Anderson 20-4-52-2, Ollie Robinson 27-7-47-1, Sam Curran 18-1-58-0, Mark Wood 16-1-66-0, Moeen Ali 13-1-40-0.

