Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 00:23 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday, adding the quake had a depth of 162 km (101 miles).
Advertisement
Also Read: European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
Advertisement