Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 strikes South Sandwich Islands region - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the South Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday, adding the quake had a depth of 63 kms (39 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

