Left Menu

Forest fires ravage thousands of hectares of land in Bolivia

Fires have laid waste to around 150,000 hectares (579 square miles)of forests and grasslands so far this year in the Bolivian lowlands, the country's authorities have said, with firefighters battling scattered blazes since last week in eastern Santa Cruz. The fires spread through communities in the Amazon and Chaco regions of Bolivia, which are part of Latin America's two largest transnational woodland areas where the destruction is frequently caused by clearing land for grazing, planting and human settlements.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 03:16 IST
Forest fires ravage thousands of hectares of land in Bolivia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

Fires have laid waste to around 150,000 hectares (579 square miles)of forests and grasslands so far this year in the Bolivian lowlands, the country's authorities have said, with firefighters battling scattered blazes since last week in eastern Santa Cruz.

The fires spread through communities in the Amazon and Chaco regions of Bolivia, which are part of Latin America's two largest transnational woodland areas where the destruction is frequently caused by clearing land for grazing, planting and human settlements. Juan Carlos Calvimontes, the vice-minister of civil defense, said the fires were almost all started by humans and that those found responsible would be forced to pay for the cost of extinguishing them.

"The origin of the fires, almost 90 percent, are being set, they are not starting by themselves," he told local television. Crews of soldiers, firefighters and volunteers have brought fires that started last week and were exacerbated by high winds and sweltering temperatures largely under control with the support of aircraft dropping water.

A report by the Civil Defense ministry said hot spots that identify active fires have fallen from 800 to 170 over the last week. No damage to property or harm to humans has been reported, it added. Bolivia recorded the worst forest fires in its history in 2019, when flames destroyed more than 6.4 million hectares of rural land, according to data from the Bolivia Documentation and Information Center.

This year, the fires - which predominate in the southern hemisphere winter of May to early August - have been fewer, with 156,799 hectares recorded burned, compared with 404,527 hectares in the same period in 2020. At present, the hot and semi-arid forested area of Chiquitania, between the Amazon and the Chaco, is the most affected zone. The area is home to indigenous communities as well as rich biodiversity and wildlife, including jaguars, caimans and snakes.

"The sad thing is that every time some arsonist sets a fire, it is destroying nature, a habitat where thousands of species feed and live," said Jerjes Suárez, a veterinarian from Roboré, one of the affected towns, as he held up a Chaco Tortoise that had narrowly escaped the flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021