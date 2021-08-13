Left Menu

21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China: Officials

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 07:45 IST
At least 21 people were killed and four others remained missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Friday.

The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw the total precipitation reaching 503 mm from Wednesday to Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, officials said.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

Heavy rains are expected on Friday in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Over 300 people were killed and 50 were listed missing when heavy floods ravaged Henan province and its provincial capital Zhengzhou city last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

