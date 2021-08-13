Partly cloudy sky in city today
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.Humidity was recorded at 63 per cent. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Humidity was recorded at 63 percent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius.
