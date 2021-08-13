Partly cloudy sky in city today

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity was recorded at 63 percent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)