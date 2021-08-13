Left Menu

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:23 IST
Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
Turkish officials say search-and-rescue crews have recovered 10 more bodies overnight, raising the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country to 27 on Friday.

The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop, and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Hundreds of people were rescued to safety by helicopters.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said rescuers recovered 10 more bodies in worst-hit Kastamonu, bringing the fatality toll to 27.

An 80-year-old woman was reported missing in Bartin province.

