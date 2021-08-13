Left Menu

Soccer-Sampdoria's Thorsby switches jersey number for climate change message

Under the Paris accord, nearly 200 countries have pledged to keep global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, to strengthen the global response to climate change. Thorsby, who wore the number 18 jersey last season, said he wanted to "use my life to fight for what is important".

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:52 IST
Soccer-Sampdoria's Thorsby switches jersey number for climate change message
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian soccer club Sampdoria's midfielder Morten Thorsby has decided to wear the number 2 shirt this season to raise awareness about climate change, with the digit representing a long-term global temperature goal of the Paris Agreement. Under the Paris accord, nearly 200 countries have pledged to keep global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, to strengthen the global response to climate change.

Thorsby, who wore the number 18 jersey last season, said he wanted to "use my life to fight for what is important". "I wanted to be better than everyone, but at the same time I had a side of me that said 'what are you doing?'," Thorsby told BroPod podcast earlier this week.

"We have a huge environmental crisis going on and I'm playing football. This makes no sense at all. "I spoke to my parents and we reached the conclusion I wanted to use my life to fight for what is important - and the best thing I can do is to become as good at football as possible and keep on speaking about these important issues."

The Norway international has also founded the 'We Play Green' foundation, which encourages the football community to adopt environmentally friendly initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021