Vehicle scrappage policy will promote circular economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.The policy will give a new identity to Indias mobility and auto sector, Modi said in a video address to the Investor Summit held to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Programme.We are promoting a circular economy.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

The policy will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector, Modi said in a video address to the Investor Summit held to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Programme.

"We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly economy," he said.

A circular economy is one where products are designed for durability, reuse, and recyclability.

The policy will give a new identity to India in the mobility and auto sector, Modi said.

''This policy will play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner. It will modernize the vehicular population on our city roads," he said.

The prime minister said that India should work for "clean, congestion-free and convenient mobility" in the 21st century.

The policy will play a key role in the 'Waste to Wealth' program, Modi said, adding it will also help in reducing pollution in our cities.

"The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this program," Modi tweeted before the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

