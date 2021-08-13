Left Menu

One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild

"We have to admit that unfortunately there was a delay in the response," said Alex Baiverlin, head of social services in Pepinster near Liege where more than 1,000 homes were evacuated and a dozen buildings collapsed during the floods. Gas supplies to Pepinster are not expected to resume until the end of the year - leaving many residents heading into winter without heating.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:52 IST
One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A month after devastating floods in Belgium, residents said efforts to rebuild battered towns were picking up pace, but some still saw months of disruption ahead.

Flooding swept through parts of southern and eastern Belgium in mid-July, killing around 40 people and leaving a trail of destruction that cut power and swept away whole houses. "Things are moving in the direction of improvement, as the army and the Red Cross are beginning to take over," said Charlotte Depierreux, a restaurant owner in Liege, who launched a soup kitchen for flood victims.

Depierreux said the government had been slow to react, but her volunteer-run kitchen will close this week when the army takes over food distribution. "We have to admit that unfortunately there was a delay in the response," said Alex Baiverlin, head of social services in Pepinster near Liege where more than 1,000 homes were evacuated and a dozen buildings collapsed during the floods.

Gas supplies to Pepinster are not expected to resume until the end of the year - leaving many residents heading into winter without heating. Beverlin said the priority is to secure accommodation for homeless victims and provide electrical appliances for cooking and heating to those without gas.

"We will need a large number of heating engineers, electricians, who are going to be short. There will be waiting lists for all the jobs that need to be done," he told Reuters. The floods, which also devastated towns in Germany, came as a series of extreme weather events hit Europe - including deadly heatwaves in Italy and catastrophic wildfires in Greece.

Scientists say climate change is causing heavier downpours because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. Christina Haas, a 20-year-old student who lives in Pepinster, said the disaster had taken a mental toll.

"Rebuilding is one thing, but rebuilding yourself is another," she said. "We cannot speak of normal life at the moment. I don't know when we can, but it will take time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021