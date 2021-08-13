Left Menu

Delhi govt sets up district-level committees to implement schemes for persons with disabilities

The Delhi government has set up 11 district-level committees to assist authorities in the implementation of schemes and programmes for empowerment of persons with disabilities in the city. Each committee will be headed by the district magistrate concerned. The district social welfare officer will be the member secretary.

There will be one representative each from the Department of Women and Child Development and Public Works Department in every panel.

According to an order issued by the East Delhi administration, the district committee will advise district authorities on matters relating to the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The panel will look into the complaints relating to the non-implementation of provisions of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, and recommend suitable remedial measures to the authority concerned.

The committee will monitor the implementation of the Acts and the Rules and look into appeals made by employees of government establishments aggrieved with action taken by district-level authorities.

