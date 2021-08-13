Himachal Pradesh Assembly adjourns sine die
Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die or for an indefinite period after the 12-day Monsoon Session ended on Friday.
The session started on August 2 and continued till August 13 with a total of 10 working days.
All Covid protocols were followed during the session.
