Mathur inaugurates 10 ‘water ATMs’ in Leh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:39 IST
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Friday inaugurated 10 ‘water ATMs’ here in a bid to considerably reduce plastic waste, officials said.

The water ATMs have been stationed at different locations across the Leh town and peripheral areas, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu said.

The Lieutenant governor directed the department to develop both Leh and Kargil cities at par with the top cleanest cities in the country.

Sahu said the water ATMs are based on ultra-filtration technology and dispense both normal and warm water on payment of prescribed charges either through coins or smart cards.

They will function throughout the year including in extreme winters and will reduce the usage of bottled water, he said.

Mathur stressed the need for coordinated sustained efforts by all stakeholders to materialise the vision of 2050-sustainable development in Ladakh.

He said the executing agencies need to take climate changes into consideration while designing infrastructure projects in the region Advisor Umang Narula congratulated the department on the successful deployment of the water ATMs and said they will considerably reduce plastic waste in the town.

