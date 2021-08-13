Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 2, second Test

The scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday. India 1st innings (overnight 276/3) Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83 K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9 Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42 Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1 Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37 Ravindra Jadeja batting 31 Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0 Ishant Sharma batting 0 Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-1) 14 Total: 346/7 in 116 overs Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7 Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-58-3, Ollie Robinson 28-9-63-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 23-2-87-1, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1.

