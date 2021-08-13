Left Menu

Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 2, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:57 IST
The scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday. India 1st innings (overnight 276/3) Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83 K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9 Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42 Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1 Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37 Ravindra Jadeja batting 31 Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0 Ishant Sharma batting 0 Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-1) 14 Total: 346/7 in 116 overs Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7 Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-58-3, Ollie Robinson 28-9-63-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 23-2-87-1, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1.

