Left Menu

DoT holds awareness campaign against illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi NCR

Illegal mobile signal repeaters are a major nuisance and among the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues such as call drops and low data speeds. When an illegal booster is installed, it interferes with the existing network signals resulting in call drops, low data quality, compromised speed...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:05 IST
DoT holds awareness campaign against illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi NCR
  • Country:
  • India

The telecom department has conducted an awareness campaign against illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi NCR region.

Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO), Department of Telecom (DoT) and International Monitoring Station along with a joint team of local administration and telecom operators conducted the awareness campaign in several locations in the national capital region. The campaign took place on Thursday in Noida, South Extension Part 2, Safdarjung Enclave, Krishna Nagar and Masjid Moth, according to a statement.

The public was informed about action and penalties that can be imposed on owners of several premises which have installed such illegal repeaters, the statement added. Illegal mobile signal repeaters are a ''major nuisance'' and among the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues such as call drops and low data speeds. ''When an illegal booster is installed, it interferes with the existing network signals resulting in call drops, low data quality, compromised speed... Despite multiple notices, mobile boosters continue to be sold and installed illegally in India,'' it said.

There is a lack of awareness among citizens around the installation of these boosters and laws and regulations need to be communicated as well, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021