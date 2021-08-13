Centre's team visits flood-hit areas in Rajasthan's Bundi to assess damage

Kota (Raj), Aug (PTI ) A three-member inter-ministerial panel visited affected villages in Keshoraipatan-Kapren area of Bundi district in Rajasthan's Hadouti region on Friday to assess crop and property damage due to the floods.

Accompanied by Bundi Collector Ashish Gupta, BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and other district officials, the panel which included Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, Sumant Singh, reached Navghat area of Keshoraipatan and took stock of the situation where the house was collapsed in recent heavy rains, killing seven members of a family.

Advertisement

The panel interacted with the kin of the deceased.

Later in the day, the team reached Adagela ke Balaji, Bhavpura Basti, Borda, Balapura, Kapren, Kodkiya, Bajhdali, Azanda, Notra, Papdi, Lakheri areas of Kapren and Keshoraipatan block of Bundi district and appraised loss and damage to property and crops.

Collector Gupta said the district level assessment of loss and damage in the recent floods noted heavy damage to crop in over 50,000 hectares in Bundi while crops in around 1.15 lakh hectares suffered loss due to heavy rainfall.

Besides, at least 7,000 houses were damaged and 12 people were killed along with around 200 cattle heads, he added.

Once the survey work is over, the victims would be awarded compensation, Gupta added.

The central government panel admitted that there was huge loss and damage to crop and property in recent rains and floods in the area and it is expected that special package would be announced for the relief of the people, MLA Meghwal said.

On the first day of its two-day visit to Hadouti, the inter-ministerial panel visited affected villages in Itawa– Khatoli area of the Kota district on Thursday.

According to Kota District Collector Ujjwal Rathore, at least 508 villages were adversely affected by heavy rains in the district which also caused crop damage. A large number of public and private property was also damaged, he added.

MLA of Itawa area from the ruling Congress Ramnarayan Meena also demanded the panel for a special package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)