Ahead of Punjab CM's visit, hand grenade found in Amritsar

A day before the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police recovered a hand grenade from the Ranjit Avenue area here.

The CM is scheduled to visit Amritsar on Saturday to dedicate Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park, located in the Ranjit Avenue area, to the public.

The grenade was found by sweepers of the municipal corporation near a house.

Later, heavy police force reached the spot. A bomb disposal squad was also called to the site. The squad took the hand grenade in a sand bag to the outskirts of the city where it was diffused, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harminder Singh.

