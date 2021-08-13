Left Menu

Ahead of Punjab CM's visit, hand grenade found in Amritsar

The squad took the hand grenade in a sand bag to the outskirts of the city where it was diffused, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harminder Singh.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:40 IST
Ahead of Punjab CM's visit, hand grenade found in Amritsar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police recovered a hand grenade from the Ranjit Avenue area here.

The CM is scheduled to visit Amritsar on Saturday to dedicate Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park, located in the Ranjit Avenue area, to the public.

The grenade was found by sweepers of the municipal corporation near a house.

Later, heavy police force reached the spot. A bomb disposal squad was also called to the site. The squad took the hand grenade in a sand bag to the outskirts of the city where it was diffused, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harminder Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021