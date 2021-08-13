Rajasthan CM directs officials to expeditiously develop industrial areas in 147 subdivisions
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directly the officials that work of developing industrial areas in 147 subdivisions according to the budget announcement should be completed expeditiously to promote industries in the state. Industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena and senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directly the officials that work of developing industrial areas in 147 subdivisions according to the budget announcement should be completed expeditiously to promote industries in the state. The chief minister also announced a budget of Rs 100 crore for the development of Bhiwadi industrial area, which, he said, is very important due to its proximity to NCR and Delhi.
Chairing a review meeting of the Industries department, Gehlot said Bhiwadi should emerge as a model industrial area and for this, all necessary facilities should be developed there by doing master planning according to the suggestions of local public representatives and entrepreneurs.
Gehlot said electricity, water and land acquisition are the basic requirements for industrial development and prompt action is necessary in respect of these, according to a release.
He asked the chief secretary to prepare an action plan for meeting these needs after meeting with the officers of the departments concerned. Industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena and senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.
