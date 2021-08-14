2 people drown in separate incidents in UP's Ballia

Two people died in separate incidents of drowning in the Ganga river here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, both the incidents of drowning took place on Friday.

The first incident took place in Mahabeer Ghat under Kotwali police station, when Shyamgopal Mali (20) drowned in the river, when he was returning home after closing his shop.

The second incident of drowning took place in Ojhwalia village under Dubhar police station area, when Annu Dubey (22) fell into the floodwaters from the roof of his relative's house on Friday evening.

An NDRF team reached the Ojhwalia village, and fished out the body of the 22-year-old woman.

Both the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

