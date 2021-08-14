Taliban capture Pul-e-Alam, 70 kms from Kabul - local provincial council member
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 14-08-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban captured the Afghan city of Pul-e-Alam on Saturday, around 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the capital Kabul, a local provincial council member said.
The Taliban fighters did not face much resistance, he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Advertisement
The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country's second-and third-biggest cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement