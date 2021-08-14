Left Menu

Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 14:28 IST
Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Grace is located about 420 miles (675 km) east of the Leeward islands packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021