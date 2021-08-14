Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Grace is located about 420 miles (675 km) east of the Leeward islands packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

