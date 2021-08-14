Left Menu

1 killed, 19 trapped as coal mine gets flooded with mud in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:29 IST
1 killed, 19 trapped as coal mine gets flooded with mud in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

One miner was killed while 19 others were trapped after a coal mine got flooded with mud in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident happened around noon when 21 people were working down the mine located in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Two miners were lifted to the ground, including one who died, while others remained trapped, the department said.

More rescuers are rushing to the site, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021