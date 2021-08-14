1 killed, 19 trapped as coal mine gets flooded with mud in China

One miner was killed while 19 others were trapped after a coal mine got flooded with mud in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident happened around noon when 21 people were working down the mine located in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Two miners were lifted to the ground, including one who died, while others remained trapped, the department said.

More rescuers are rushing to the site, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

