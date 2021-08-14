Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:48 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Alaska peninsula, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Advertisement
Also Read: 6 die as plane crashes in Alaska
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alaska
Advertisement