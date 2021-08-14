Left Menu

Over 1,500 evacuated in southern Russia after heavy rains

Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, officials said Saturday.Authorities in the Krasnodar region said more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week.

Authorities in the Krasnodar region said more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. About 108,000 residents of 11 settlements were left without power.

The regional emergency headquarters said a total of 1,531 people have been evacuated. The Black Sea resort city of Anapa was among the worst affected.

Emergency officials have warned that heavy rains were expected to continue for another two days.

Across the Black Sea to the south, Turkey has been hit by heavy rains and flooding this week that have killed at least 44 people and left others missing.

