Magnitude 7 quake strikes western Haiti - USGS

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)