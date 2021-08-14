World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return

A BBC journalist said on Saturday that Russia was expelling her and had told her she could never return in "devastating" treatment showing the country she reported on for years was turning inwards. In an unusual move at a time of already poor bilateral ties, Russia said Sarah Rainsford - one of the British broadcaster's two English-language Moscow correspondents - was being sent home https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/russia-asks-bbc-journalist-leave-diplomatic-row-with-britain-state-tv-2021-08-13 after London's refusal to give visas to Russian journalists.

Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss

Lebanon's central bank governor said nobody was running the country as he defended his decision to halt fuel subsidies that have drained currency reserves, saying the government could resolve the problem quickly bypassing necessary legislation. In an interview broadcast on Saturday, governor Riad Salameh pressed back against government accusations that he had acted alone in declaring an end to the subsidies on Wednesday, saying everyone knew the decision was coming.

Magnitude 7 quake strikes western Haiti - USGS

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

Lebanese central bank head maintains innocence against corruption charges

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh maintained his innocence amid allegations of corruption, saying in a radio interview on Saturday that his conscience was clear. Salameh is under investigation in Switzerland on charges related to embezzlement, and probes are under way or being planned in several other European countries.

At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

Families of those missing after Turkey's worst floods in years anxiously watched rescue teams search buildings on Saturday, fearing the death toll from the raging torrents could rise further. At least 44 people have died from the floods in the northern Black Sea region, the second natural disaster to strike the country this month.

Factbox-What to watch for as the Taliban inch closer to Kabul

The insurgent Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second- and third-largest cities, and a town just south of Kabul, and now have their sights set on the capital. Here are some facts about the city and previous assaults:

Afghan president in urgent talks as Taliban take key town near Kabul

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city. The United States and other countries rushed in troops to help evacuate their embassies after the militants captured town after town as U.S. and other foreign forces who have backed the government withdrew. Many Afghans have fled to Kabul, driven out by fighting and fearful of a return to hardline Islamist rule.

One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened

One woman was dead and two people were missing on Saturday after torrential rains touched off a landslide and engulfed at least two houses in western Japan, with rivers overflowing their banks as rain continued to pound the area. A wide swath of western Japan, particularly the southernmost main island of Kyushu, saw record levels of rainfall, with as much as 956 mm (37.6 inches) falling in one area in the three days to noon on Saturday.

Analysis-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban official decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime.

Zambian opposition leader Hichilema takes early lead in presidential vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema took an early lead in the country's presidential election over long-time rival and incumbent Edgar Lungu, according to first results issued by the electoral commission on Saturday. Lungu, 64 and in power since 2015, faces a potentially tight contest against Hichilema - known as "HH" - a businessman who has criticised the president's management of an economy in turmoil.

