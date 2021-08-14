Firefighting plane from Russia crashes in southern Turkey - (A)

A firefighting plane that was rented from Russia crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in southern Turkey, Turkish state media reported.

Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry. Search and rescue teams were sent to the area in Kahramanmaras.

Advertisement

Private news agency DHA said the plane crashed as it was fighting a forest fire in the inland Bertiz region. It said the cause of the crash had not yet been identified. Kahramanmaras governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu that a wildfire had begun after lightning struck trees. “We had dispatched a plane to the area but we lost communication with the plane a while ago and it crashed. The situation is very new. We dispatched many units to the area where the plane crashed,” he said. Wildfires in Turkey's Mediterranean region began in late July and have incinerated thousands of acres of forests, mostly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya. Turkey's forestry minister, Bekir Pakdemirli, said Thursday that 299 fires had been brought under control over 16 days by firefighters, helicopters and planes. Eight people have died in the wildfires, which came after Turkey and the whole Mediterranean region endured a prolonged heat wave. Climate scientists say there is little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)