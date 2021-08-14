PepsiCo Foundation launches Covid vax prog

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing with its efforts to fight the pandemic, PepsiCo Foundation has announced an extensive community relief outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh to help the vulnerable and marginalized communities in need. To reach out to the rural communities, PepsiCo Foundation in partnership with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) India, on Saturday rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate over 7,000 community members across PepsiCo India's plant location in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, a statement by PepsiCo Foundation said. The drive was kicked off in the presence of Navneet Singh Chahal, DM of Mathura- Uttar Pradesh and Additional District Magistrate, Mathura in Kosi Kalan, Mathura.

The vaccination drive which started on Saturday in Kosi Kalan will gradually be expanded to other locations in a phased manner across the country.

As part of the outreach programme, PepsiCo Foundation is also undertaking massive awareness drives in the state to address vaccine hesitancy, prevention, and sensitization of COVID-19 best practices amongst the communities at large. Till now, the drive has reached out to over 26,000 community members and will continue to reach more members in the coming time. These sessions have been conducted in partnership with NGOs including SEEDS along with the local government authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

