7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
PTI | Portauprince | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:18 IST
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey. People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.
