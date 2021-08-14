Left Menu

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking. We ran to the street, Verneus said.

PTI | Portauprince | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:49 IST
Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking. Image Credit: ANI
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre of the quake was 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey. People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

"I woke up and didn't have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbour went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street," Verneus said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

