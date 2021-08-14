Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:11 IST
Delhi records max temp of 36.8 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, according to the Meteorological department.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 49 per cent, MeT department officials said.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Sunday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's normal and a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

